Officials search for those responsible for Burlington City Dam vandalism

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - After a public restroom was vandalized at the Burlington City Dam, officials are in search of those responsible.

The Burlington Police Department says that on Saturday, April 22, officials with the City Parks Department discovered someone had vandalized the public men’s restroom at the city dam.

Officials said that an unknown suspect spray painted “101″ in orange paint on the wall of a single stall. An employee estimated the damage will cost about $200 to fix.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to BPD at 620-364-8757.

