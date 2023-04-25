Officials search for those responsible for $3K in damage to Manhattan ball field

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for those responsible for about $3,000 in damage to a City of Manhattan ball field.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, April 24, officials were called to the 900 block of Twin Oaks Dr. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said employees with the City of Manhattan reported an unknown suspect had damaged a shed, an old baseball score sign and several bulk bags of sand.

RCPD noted the crime cost the ball field about $3,000 in damage.

If anyone has information about this crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

