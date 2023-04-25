TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to search an area southeast of Topeka for a suspect believed to have injured a mother and her child earlier in the day.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the 3800 block of Croco Rd. around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, with reports of a domestic incident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a woman and her child had both sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said it continues to look for an adult male who is believed to have perpetrated the situation in the area. They did make contact with him via phone call at one point, however, continue to search the area of Croco Rd. for him.

13 NEWS crews on the scene observed officials search for the suspect in a home in the area.

Officials search for a man following a late-morning disturbance SE of Topeka on April 25, 2023. (Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name or a description of the suspect.

Officials said if anyone sees suspicious activity in the area they should immediately report it to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

