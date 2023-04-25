Officials investigate weekend shooting near downtown Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to investigate a weekend shooting that happened near downtown Topeka and left one man hospitalized.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, officials were called to the 400 block of SW Western Ave. with reports of gunfire in the area.

When officials arrived, they said they found one man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to TPD, the victim and suspect are known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

As of Tuesday, officials have not released the name of the suspect as the investigation remains ongoing.

