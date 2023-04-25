Newborn otters make big splash at Kansas City Zoo

Two North American river otter pups made their debut, born March 4 to 5-year-old mom, Ursula.(Kansas City Zoo)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City zookeepers are showing off their newest addition.

Two North American river otter pups made their debut, born March 4 to 5-year-old mom, Ursula. No word yet on a name for the pair or exactly when they will be viewable to the public.

The zoo announced its new aquarium is set to open in September 2023 around Labor Day.

The world-class aquarium is said to enhance visitors’ experience and open new pathways to ocean conservation, education and research.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

