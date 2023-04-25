New report finds Kansas one of least gambling-addicted states

FILE - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly collects the winnings of the state's first legal sports bet...
FILE - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly collects the winnings of the state's first legal sports bet on Feb. 23, 2023.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that while Kansans may have a prevalent gambling addiction, the Sunflower State is one of the least gambling-addicted states.

With gambling companies bringing in a record $60 billion in 2022 and the Kentucky Derby just around the corner, personal finance website WalletHub.com announced on Tuesday, April 25, it released its report on 2023′s Most Gambling-Addicted States - and Kansas is near the bottom.

In order to find which states had the most prevalent gambling addiction, WalletHub said it compared all 50 across 20 metrics. The data set ranged from the presence of illegal gambling operations to lottery sales per capita to the share of adults with gambling disorders.

Source: WalletHub

Kansas ranked as the 7th least addicted - or the 44th most - with a total score of 32.42. The Sunflower State ranked 43rd for gambling friendliness and 23rd for gambling problems and treatment. It tied New Jersey as the state with the third-highest percentage of adults with gambling disorders.

Nebraska ranked 43rd overall - 8th least - with a total score of 32.49. It ranked 42nd for gambling friendliness and 31st for gambling problems and treatment.

To the east, Missouri ranked as the 27th most gambling-addicted state with a total score of 39.24. It ranked 31st for gambling friendliness and 15th for gambling problems and treatment.

On the other side of the Sunflower State, Colorado ranked as the 15th most addicted with a total score of 42.93. It ranked 23rd for gambling friendliness and 13th for gambling problems and treatment.

Oklahoma ranked as the 7th most gambling-addicted state overall. It ranked 5th for gambling friendliness and 33rd for gambling problems and treatment. The state tied both Nevada and South Dakota for the most casinos per capita and for gaming machines per capita.

The report found the most gambling-addicted states are:

  1. Nevada
  2. South Dakota
  3. Montana
  4. Louisiana and Mississippi

The report found the least gambling-addicted states are:

  1. Utah
  2. Vermont
  3. Alaska
  4. Hawaii
  5. Maine

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Gov. Kelly suggests one-time tax rebate instead of passing a single-rate income tax bill on...
Bill vetoed that would have provided single-rate income tax, 0% food sales tax
A man from Oskaloosa was killed Saturday after a rollover crash near Topeka, the Kansas Highway...
One person dead after rollover crash in Shawnee County
FILE
Teen hospitalized after attempt to pass car on rural highway ends in collision
The giraffe barn at the Topeka Zoo will remain open so visitors can view the newest addition to...
Giraffe barn remains open so Topekans can meet new giraffe, Daisy

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Braggin' Wall 04-25-23
13 NEWS This Morning Braggin' Wall 04-25-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 04-25-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 04-25-23
Scott Albrecht is the owner of the Hanover Pancake House, 1034 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.
Fork in the Road: Hanover Pancake House a downtown Topeka tradition
FILE
Officials investigate weekend shooting near downtown Topeka