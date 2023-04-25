Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Monday night crash in Jefferson County

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday night in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:50 p.m. Monday about a mile north of US-24 highway on Thompsonville Road. The location was about 2 miles west of Perry.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1995 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was northbound on Thompsonville Road when it failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle then went off the side of the roadway and overturned. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle.

The rider, identified as Colby Peck, 23, of Winchester, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.

The patrol said Peck was wearing eye protection but wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.