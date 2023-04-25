Man arrested after alleged threat to set SW Topeka home on fire

Jordan Henderson
Jordan Henderson(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened to set a house on fire in southwest Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, officials were called to the 3500 block of SW Eveningside Dr. after a resident in the area allegedly attempted suicide.

When officials arrived, they said they found a man, identified as Jordan D. Henderson, 24, of Topeka, had threatened to set a home in the area on fire.

TPD indicated that the Topeka Fire Department Investigation Unit also responded and arrested Henderson. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated arson. He has since been released from jail.

