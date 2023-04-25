KU ‘BEST-U’ eating disorders app helps students, potential for broader reach

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas researchers are working on a new smartphone app that helps students with eating disorders.

University of Kansas announced with encouraging initial results from their research on the new smartphone app that the Building Healthy Eating and Self-Esteem Together for University Students, or “BEST-U,” could be expanded beyond KU’s campus to other universities.

University of Kansas Professor of Psychology Kelsie Forbush is leading the project. Forbush is a senior scientist at KU’s Life Span Institute and director of the CARE and COPE labs, which focus on researching and treating eating disorders, respectively. Forbush and her colleagues hope to assess whether the BEST-U app is effective for college students who face barriers of accessing care.

Forbush shared a comment about her research of the “BEST-U” app.

“People have difficulty getting treatment for their eating disorder and difficulty affording it,” Forbush said. “There really aren’t that many providers on college campuses who specialize in eating disorders, so often they refer students to the community. Here, for instance, there aren’t many providers in Lawrence, so they’ll refer to Kansas City. The issue is that waitlists are long and there are challenges with transportation.”

The psychology researchers settled on an evidence-based approach, guided self-help cognitive behavior therapy, to underpin the app. Forbush had concerns that students wouldn’t use the app of there was another book so Forbush and her colleagues searched for ways to create the app without needing a book.

“There are already so many books that they’re reading as students. I was influenced by research coming from the U.K. showing you could treat people with binge-spectrum eating disorders in as little as 12 weeks and get the same result as a full 20-week intervention. So the idea was to develop an intervention for college students that’s fully mobile, health-based and takes lessons we give people in traditional CBT — but puts them in the app, makes them short, interactive, fun and engaging,” Forbush said.

University of Kansas said the BEST-U interface includes videos, interactive quizzes, short questions and surveys to track progress each week. The app is paired with a trained BEST-U coach with whom participants meet for 25-30 minutes each week either in-person or via telehealth.

According to Forbush, so far, data from the BEST-U intervention show significant declines in eating-disorder behaviors.

“We found large reductions in binge eating and behaviors like purging and compulsive exercise,” Forbush said. “We found reductions in body dissatisfaction — they were happier with their body. Then, we also found reduced impairment such that they’re reporting better ability to engage with their family and friends and complete their academic responsibilities.”

The positive changes from participation are still evident during the team’s three-and six-month follow-up sessions.

After a successful trial at the University of Kansas, the research team hopes to share findings with the broader research community. They want to expand the kinds of personnel who provide coaching by teaming with medical providers in KU’s Watkins Health Services. The team hopes to apply for a grant that will bring the BEST-U app to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where collaborator and former KU postdoctoral researcher Kara Christensen serves as an assistant professor of psychology.

Forbush shared a comment about goals for the BEST-U app.

“My goal is really to scale up,” she said. “We could get this to many universities to address this gap in providers relative to need. A study recently showed the student-to-counselor ratio at many universities is 1,900-to-1,” said Forbush. “Eating disorders on college campuses have really increased since the pandemic, and people deserve to get care. It impacts their ability to function and achieve academically during college. Twelve weeks is not much time to help people get back on track. We think this is a scalable, impactful intervention.”

KU students who are interested in participating can reach out to cope@ku.edu or take the online eligibility survey.

