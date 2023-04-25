KTA cuts ribbon on new Topeka Administrative Building

The KTA Topeka Administration Building is now open at 3918 SW Topeka Blvd.; ready for training, customer service, and other KTA operations.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 25, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon was cut Tuesday afternoon on the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s new building in South Topeka.

The KTA Topeka Administration Building is now open at 3918 SW Topeka Blvd.; ready for training, customer service, and other KTA operations. KTA leaders say the new location will have a big impact in their operations, especially as they prepare for the transition to cashless tolling.

“We had our team broken apart,” KTA CEO Steve Hewitt said. “We were able to bring them together, bring all our engineers under one house. We have a need to add call center jobs here for the future, and we needed to make sure to have a good presence in Topeka, so we have our retail facility open as well for K-TAG. This was a definite need; it fills that need and we’re excited to get it open today.”

KTA plans to be completely cashless starting next year. The new building also includes a public service station for K-TAG.

