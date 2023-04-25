Gov. signs five bills into law to strengthen workforce, protect stalking victims

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson | File/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed five new bills into law to strengthen the workforce and protect victims of stalking.

On Monday, April 24, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that she signed House Bill 2292 to create a tax credit for certain employers who create apprenticeship programs to strengthen the state’s workforce.

“To keep our economy strong, we must invest in our next generation of workers,” said Gov. Kelly. “I was proud to spearhead the development of additional apprenticeship and work-based learning opportunities through the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship. This bill takes that effort one step further by rewarding employers across the state for doing the right thing and supporting those entering the workforce.”

Kelly also indicated that the bill creates new grant programs to support apprentices who pursue careers in education and healthcare.

“We are proud to partner with businesses across the state that are giving opportunities to the next generation of Kansas workers to address the workforce shortage and strengthen our economy,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “Thanks to Governor Kelly’s leadership, there are more opportunities in our state now than ever before. We must make sure we have the pipeline of workers ready to pursue those opportunities, and this bill does just that.”

Also on Monday, Kelly signed House Bill 2130 to make technical changes to the Kansas probate code. This includes time and mailing requirements and changes in the transfer of deeds upon death. It also increases the amount dependents or a spouse can receive in certain instances.

Kelly said she signed Senate Bill 205 to clarify the law about eligible participating in water banks and multi-year flex accounts. As well as SB 217 which increases protections for victims of stalking - including increasing the time of an initial restraining order.

Lastly, Kelly said she signed SB 221 which establishes further regulations to be a write-in candidate on a ballot in elections for Congress, the State House of Representatives, the State Senate, the State Board of Education and for specific local elections. The bill also redefines election crimes and makes changes to election administration.

