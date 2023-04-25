Fork in the Road: Hanover Pancake House a downtown Topeka tradition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hanover Pancake House has been a Topeka tradition since 1969 and it’s still going strong.

Owner Scott Albrecht took over the eatery in 1999. His dad ran the restaurant before that.

Now in its 54th year, Hanover Pancake House started as part of a small chain of restaurants based in Wichita in the 1960s The expansion was made to Topeka 54 years ago.

Today, the Topeka restaurant is the last Hanover Pancake House still standing.

The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekends. Among its specialties are pancakes.

A variety of lunch items are offered over the noon hour.

Albrecht says Hanover Pancake House has a hometown feel.

Some of the waitresses have been at Hanover for decades -- and one has worked there for more than 50 years....

Customers give Hanover high marks -- both for the service and the food ...

Some say they enjoy going to a locally owned eatery that has a friendly feel ...

An eatery that specializes in pancakes has stood the test of time for 54 years in downtown Topeka

Hanover Pancake House has been a downtown Topeka tradition since 1969, and it's still going strong

The history of the pancake house is it started in Wichita

Scott Albrecht has been the owner of Hanover Pancake House since 1999. Before that, his father, Don Albrecht, owned the restaurant from 1970 until he retired in 1999

It's been a family restaurant from the beginning

During its 54-year history, Hanover Pancake House has made some changes to meet the needs of customers

We've just evolved the menu over the years

However, some things haven't changed

Of couse, our number one thing is pancakes, and we do have seasonal pancakes ... we'll have red velvet pancakes that you have now, then we'll have pumpkin pancakes in the fall, and then in the summer, we like to have lemon-blueberry pancakes

Our omelets are really good, our French toast is really good -- cinammon rolls we make at home ... hamburgers and cheeseburgers, we have those, too

For many people, Hanover Pancake House is a place to gather with friends

We have a good morning crowd that a lot of people get together and meet for their before-work breakfast and coffee

Albrecht says a goal of the restaurant is to make every customer feel welcome

We're the place where you can feel like you're at home

Customers say the friendly atmosphere -- and the good food -- keep them coming back

It's kind of like the 'Cheeers' of restaurants ... You always see people you know and people you haven't seen for a long time and people you see every week ... so, it's kinda nice

I really like the warm environment here at Hanover ... I've always really had good service ... my food is always served super quickly ... nice and warm ... I always like to stay after and chat and hang out and I never feel rushed to get out of here... and I just really like the environment

It's a nice atmosphere. Everybody gets along ... Your're like family out here ... The food's good, the environment's good .... so, I really like it out here ... it's a nice, fun place

The thing I like about Hanover -- I call it 'Pancake House' -- is ... I like the workers, the environment and the food's really good.... My order's three buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips on the side ... it has to be on the side ... they already know that ...we come in ... they know our order ... they don't bother giving us menus... it's just a good place to come eat

You get smiles ... you get conversation ... you get closeness ... and that's what we need in this world, especially today ... because you don't get much of that ... Everything is fast ... in a hurry ... . quick ... and not here ... not here ... and don't forget the good food ... awesome, great food ... home-cooked meals ... and that's what it's about

