Doctor shares ways to improve business post-COVID, why the pandemic affected us

A doctor specializing in developmental molecular biology shares with companies how it can operate in a post-COVID world and why the COVID-19 pandemic affected the workplace.

Dr. John Medina specializes in developmental molecular biology at the University of Washington School of Medicine. He looks at what troubles society faces in this day of age and determines how it affects us mentally as well as in the workplace.

For example, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered communities nationwide and the workplace, demonstrating how much everyone needs one another. Dr. Medina’s most significant takeaway from the pandemic is that humans need social interaction.

“We have to keep up our social interactions for a whole range of mental health issues,” said Dr. Medina. “That is probably the single biggest takeaway I am taking away from COVID, and that’s where our experiment occurred that shows us we need each other more than ever.”

Since then, Dr. Medina has shared his findings with companies to help them navigate their business post-COVID.

“I spent a long time talking with companies about how to navigate through the post-COVID world,” said Dr. Medina. “What a hybrid workplace should actually look like? What happened to the brain when Zoom meetings were occurring so regularly that people stayed at home and worked? What’s happening to the brain development in their children? When babies are born in a world that is filled with facemasks.”

The lecture was held at the Topeka Civic Theatre.

