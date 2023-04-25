Customers stop robbery at Liberty Lowe’s, police say

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liberty police are on the look out for a man caught on camera robbing the Lowes at 1920 N. Stewart Rd. Monday.

It happened at 8:15 p.m., less than an hour before close.

Police say the suspect walked in with a handgun demanding money from employees before being scared off by unsuspecting customers approaching the scene.

The suspect is described as a man in his sixties who walks with a limp in his right leg.

If you have any information please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Last night around 8:15 PM the man in the attached picture performed an armed robbery at Lowes in Liberty. Also pictured is the suspect's vehicle. If you have any information about this man contact us at 816-439-4701 or the @KCCrimeStop TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/777tbVMd7d — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) April 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.