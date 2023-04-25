Customers stop robbery at Liberty Lowe’s, police say

The suspect is described as a man in his sixties who walks with a limp in his right leg.(Liberty Police Department)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liberty police are on the look out for a man caught on camera robbing the Lowes at 1920 N. Stewart Rd. Monday.

It happened at 8:15 p.m., less than an hour before close.

Police say the suspect walked in with a handgun demanding money from employees before being scared off by unsuspecting customers approaching the scene.

The suspect is described as a man in his sixties who walks with a limp in his right leg.

If you have any information please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

