Crews set to close lane of Gage Blvd. for pavement cap replacement

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are set to close a lane of a busy Topeka street already under construction for a pavement cap replacement.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, April 26, crews with EmCon will close the right northbound lane of SW Gage Blvd from SW 7th to 6th St.

Crews indicated the closure is needed for a temporary pavement cap replacement.

Officials noted that SW 7th St. will be closed at SW Gage during this project.

Crews expect the work to last between one and two days.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Gov. Kelly suggests one-time tax rebate instead of passing a single-rate income tax bill on...
Bill vetoed that would have provided single-rate income tax, 0% food sales tax
A man from Oskaloosa was killed Saturday after a rollover crash near Topeka, the Kansas Highway...
One person dead after rollover crash in Shawnee County
FILE
Teen hospitalized after attempt to pass car on rural highway ends in collision
The giraffe barn at the Topeka Zoo will remain open so visitors can view the newest addition to...
Giraffe barn remains open so Topekans can meet new giraffe, Daisy

Latest News

Jordan Henderson
Man arrested after alleged threat to set SW Topeka home on fire
Cindy Escalante
Possession of gun, drugs lands Topeka woman in jail, accused of violating parole
FILE
Crash closes K-15 north of Elmo in both directions
FILE
Gov. signs five bills into law to strengthen workforce, protect stalking victims