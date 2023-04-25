Crews set to close lane of Gage Blvd. for pavement cap replacement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are set to close a lane of a busy Topeka street already under construction for a pavement cap replacement.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, April 26, crews with EmCon will close the right northbound lane of SW Gage Blvd from SW 7th to 6th St.

Crews indicated the closure is needed for a temporary pavement cap replacement.

Officials noted that SW 7th St. will be closed at SW Gage during this project.

Crews expect the work to last between one and two days.

