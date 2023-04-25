Crash closes K-15 north of Elmo in both directions

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ELMO, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews have closed K-15 north of Elmo in both directions as they respond to a crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just before 7:30 a.m. officials closed K-15 Highway at 700 Ave. in Dickinson Co. due to a significant collision.

Officials noted that the closure is about one mile north of the K-4/K-15 intersection. Drivers should expect delays as traffic in the area is rerouted.

KanDrive shows those headed south on K-15 out of Abilene will detour east to Key Rd. then south back to K-4. From K-4 drivers should head west back to K-15. Drivers headed north should reverse those directions.

KHP indicated that the Critical Highway Accident Response Team has responded to the scene.

Details remain scarce as the investigation continues. KHP will release more information at the conclusion of its investigation.

