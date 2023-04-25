Community members to learn signs of human trafficking during free discussion

Human trafficking
Human trafficking(MGN, Pexels)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members around the Capital City will have the chance to learn the signs and dangers of human trafficking during a free awareness presentation.

Prevention and Resiliency Services says that on Tuesday, May 2, it will welcome Dr. Sharon Sullivan to present “Human Trafficking Awareness.”

PARS noted that Dr. Sullivan is co-founder and executive director of Stop Trafficking and Reject Slavery, a member of the Kansas Human Trafficking Advisory Board, President of the International Public Policy Institute and President of the Rotary Club of Community Action Against Human Trafficking.

The organization indicated that the event is meant to educate and inform residents about the dangers and signs of human trafficking.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be held at the Sunflower Foundation, 5820 SW 6th Ave. It will be free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Gov. Kelly suggests one-time tax rebate instead of passing a single-rate income tax bill on...
Bill vetoed that would have provided single-rate income tax, 0% food sales tax
A man from Oskaloosa was killed Saturday after a rollover crash near Topeka, the Kansas Highway...
One person dead after rollover crash in Shawnee County
Two teenage males are in custody following a vehicle pursuit in northeast Shawnee County early...
Two teens charged following weekend vehicle pursuit
FILE
Teen hospitalized after attempt to pass car on rural highway ends in collision

Latest News

FILE
Senators call on EPA to strengthen fuel industry through continued regulation
Washburn University President Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek is joining the CoreFirst Bank & Trust Board...
Washburn University president joins CoreFirst Bank & Trust Board of Directors
FILE
1 arrest, marijuana confiscated from 2 cars during Overbrook enforcement
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Monday night crash in Jefferson County