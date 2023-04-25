Community members to learn signs of human trafficking during free discussion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members around the Capital City will have the chance to learn the signs and dangers of human trafficking during a free awareness presentation.

Prevention and Resiliency Services says that on Tuesday, May 2, it will welcome Dr. Sharon Sullivan to present “Human Trafficking Awareness.”

PARS noted that Dr. Sullivan is co-founder and executive director of Stop Trafficking and Reject Slavery, a member of the Kansas Human Trafficking Advisory Board, President of the International Public Policy Institute and President of the Rotary Club of Community Action Against Human Trafficking.

The organization indicated that the event is meant to educate and inform residents about the dangers and signs of human trafficking.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be held at the Sunflower Foundation, 5820 SW 6th Ave. It will be free and open to the public.

