Chiefs expand media rights to two new countries

FILE: Fans' flags wave in the breeze before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs...
FILE: Fans' flags wave in the breeze before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Raiders, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom is growing in more ways than one.

Just days before the Kansas City Chiefs will add draft picks from across the country, the organization announced that the National Football League awarded the Chiefs with two additional International Home Marketing Area (IMHA) rights, expanding the club’s European outreach to include Austria and Switzerland.

“We have committed a lot of energy and effort into growing the Chiefs brand -- as well as helping grow the NFL -- internationally, and today’s development is going to continue to allow us to invest in European markets,” said Chiefs President Mark Donovan.

The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Chicago Bears in Germany this season.

“The game this season in Germany, much like our games in London and Mexico City, will create additional opportunities for our fans,” Hunt said. “Given our history, we think we’re uniquely positioned to take advantage of these expanded commercial and fan development rights in Austria and Switzerland, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Kansas City played in London in 2015 and in Mexico City in 2019. The club played in preseason games in Berlin (1990), Tokyo (1994 and 1998) and Monterrey (1996). Kansas City already had IMHA rights for Germany and Mexico, dating back to December 2021.

