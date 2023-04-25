Award-winning teachers voice budget concerns for KS Legislature

Several previous Kansas Teacher of the Year honorees held a conference Tuesday in the Capitol to voice their concerns about the state’s education budget to lawmakers.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas teachers are calling on the state Legislature to get an education budget through its chambers.

The educators laid out their priorities for such a proposal, including fully funding special education, affirming the relationship between parents and schools, and opposing plans to use tax dollars for private schools.

“We’re not here to push us against them,” Samantha Neill, 2018 Kansas Teacher of the Year, explained. “We are really here because we want to work together to do what is best for our public schools and almost half a million Kansas children that attend those public schools every day.”

The teachers also took questions on their careers and experiences as public educators.

TOTY Winners in attendance:

  • Tracy Callard: 2002
  • Josh Anderson: 2007
  • Jeri Powers: 2008
  • Cindy Couchman: 2009
  • Karen Tritt: 2010
  • Dyane Smokorowski: 2013
  • Jeff Baxter: 2014
  • Shannon Ralph: 2015
  • Justin Coffey: 2016
  • Jason Sickel: 2017
  • Samantha Neill: 2018
  • Whitney Morgan: 2019
  • Susanne Stevenson: 2022

