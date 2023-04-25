Award-winning teachers voice budget concerns for KS Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas teachers are calling on the state Legislature to get an education budget through its chambers.

Several previous Kansas Teacher of the Year honorees held a conference Tuesday in the Capitol to voice their concerns about the state’s education budget to lawmakers.

The educators laid out their priorities for such a proposal, including fully funding special education, affirming the relationship between parents and schools, and opposing plans to use tax dollars for private schools.

“We’re not here to push us against them,” Samantha Neill, 2018 Kansas Teacher of the Year, explained. “We are really here because we want to work together to do what is best for our public schools and almost half a million Kansas children that attend those public schools every day.”

The teachers also took questions on their careers and experiences as public educators.

TOTY Winners in attendance:

Tracy Callard: 2002

Josh Anderson: 2007

Jeri Powers: 2008

Cindy Couchman: 2009

Karen Tritt: 2010

Dyane Smokorowski: 2013

Jeff Baxter: 2014

Shannon Ralph: 2015

Justin Coffey: 2016

Jason Sickel: 2017

Samantha Neill: 2018

Whitney Morgan: 2019

Susanne Stevenson: 2022

