Authorities search for Topeka man connected to domestic disturbance
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 2 hours ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County authorities are searching for a man following a domestic incident that involved two people, including an infant.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced Monday that the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Tanner J. Thompson, 27, of Topeka, following a domestic disturbance this morning.

On April 25, before 11:00 a.m., Shawnee County deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of SE Croco Road for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult female victim and an infant victim. American Medical Response (AMR) transported both victims to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement officers attempted to contact a male suspect who was believed to still be inside the residence at 1:15 p.m. Southbound SE Croco Road was down to one travel lane during that period.

At 2 p.m., officers entered and cleared the residence. But no person was located inside the home.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asks for the community’s assistance in locating Thompson.

Thompson has an active felony warrant for his arrest and is facing additional charges from today’s domestic disturbance incident. Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Sheriff’s Office at (785)251-2200.

