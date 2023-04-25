After red light run, Topeka man jailed for driving stolen car, possession of drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After running a red light in the Capital City, one Topeka man is behind bars for allegedly driving a stolen car with drugs in his possession.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, officials saw a vehicle run a red light near SW 8th and SW Taylor St.

Officials said they attempted to pull the vehicle over, however, the driver, later identified as Paden B. Guthrie, 18, of Topeka, refused to stop and continued to drive recklessly. The vehicle was also found to be stolen.

TPD said officers did not chase Guthrie but remained in the area. He was later found and arrested.

Guthrie was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Possession of opiates

Theft from a motor vehicle

Failure to stop for a red traffic control

Reckless driving

Flee or attempt to elude

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Interference with law enforcement

Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license

He remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond with a first appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on July 13.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.