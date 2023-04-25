60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas

When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not allowing them to get close to the victim to help him. The bull was then shot and killed.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By KTVT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRIS, Texas (KTVT) - Authorities say a 60-year-old man was killed by a bull in Texas. The bull was euthanized.

The victim’s father called police Monday, saying he thought a bull had killed his 60-year-old son. The incident happened in Ferris, Texas, about 20 miles south of Dallas.

When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not allowing them to get close to the victim to help him. The bull was then shot and killed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t released pending full notification of his family.

There’s no word on who the owner of the bull is or where it came from.

The circumstances are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Gov. Kelly suggests one-time tax rebate instead of passing a single-rate income tax bill on...
Bill vetoed that would have provided single-rate income tax, 0% food sales tax
A man from Oskaloosa was killed Saturday after a rollover crash near Topeka, the Kansas Highway...
One person dead after rollover crash in Shawnee County
FILE
Teen hospitalized after attempt to pass car on rural highway ends in collision
The giraffe barn at the Topeka Zoo will remain open so visitors can view the newest addition to...
Giraffe barn remains open so Topekans can meet new giraffe, Daisy

Latest News

The president is expected to ask voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when...
Biden expected to announce reelection bid 'real soon'
Better chance of rain on Friday
Slightly cooler today vs Monday
A Florida prosecutor has ordered an investigation into shots that were fired at a couple who...
Couple who got lost delivering for Instacart says man opened fire on them
Surveillance video shows the moose sniffing around the concession stand before following its...
WATCH: Moose fills up on popcorn in Alaska movie theater