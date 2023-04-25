6 rural libraries to acquire new books, tech thanks to Kansas Book Festival grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six libraries in rural Kansa that are desperate for new books and technology will now be able to purchase them thanks to grants from the Kansas Book Festival.

The Kansas State Library says that one library in rural Kansas has not had the funds available to buy new children’s books for more than 10 years now. Another serves more than 1,500 residents from a town with a population of half that size. Communities pool resources together so a librarian can get tech in the hands of youth and use spaces where patrons can make and learn things - even though the library itself does not have the capacity.

Officials noted these same communities have children and adults alike excited about summer reading programming many libraries give which starts about two weeks early. These are the libraries the Kansas Book Festival’s grant committee was able to fund from a pool of more than 30 applicants.

Festival director Tim Bascom said a focus on literacy is crucial.

“Often these libraries are in very small towns, all the way by the Colorado border or beyond Wichita to the southwest. Those librarians are opening a gate to the world,” Bascom said. “They help people not be isolated, to stay connected, and to learn, so we feel like it’s a very important thing we’re doing.”

Officials indicated that the funds will be used by four of the libraries to fulfill book requests and two will use the money to buy new technology. The 2023 grants will help the following libraries:

Moline Public Library - Moline, Kan., Elk Co.

Madison Public Library - Madison, Kan., Greenwood Co.

Glasco City Library - Glasco, Kan., Cloud Co.

Turon Community Library - Turon, Kan., Reno Co.

Moore Family Library - Grinnell, Kan., Gove Co.

Plains Community Library - Plains, Kan., Meade Co.

From higher than average poverty rates and middle and high schools with no functioning libraries, officials said these underserved and underrepresented communities need their libraries. They are supported by volunteers and patrons as well as phenomenal library staff in the communities they serve.

Officials noted that the program was started by former First Lady Mary Brownback in 2011 and is dependent on the generosity of donations. In 2023, the Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Washburn University and will be free and open to the public.

