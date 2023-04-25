37 KU graduate programs rank among nation’s top 50

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 40 graduate programs at the University of Kansas have ranked among the top 50 for public universities in the nation.

The University of Kansas announced on Tuesday morning, April 25, that 37 of its graduate programs have been ranked in the top 50 among public universities - including 9 in the top 10.

KU noted that its local government management program retained its No. 1 position among all universities - a position it has held since 1998. It also said the special education and paleontology programs both ranked first among public schools.

Notably, while the University said that while the U.S. News & World Report rankings have included law and medical school rankings, 2023′s do not. The change accounts for the difference between 37 graduate programs being ranked this year compared to 51 in 2022. U.S. News & World Report is expected to share law and medical school rankings later in the year.

KU said a full list of graduate programs ranked in the top 50 includes:

  • Local Government Management - 1
  • Paleontology - 1
  • Special Education - 1
  • Public Management and Leadership - 5
  • Physical Therapy - 6
  • Speech-Language Pathology - 6
  • Occupational Therapy - 9
  • Audiology - 10
  • Education - 10
  • Nursing-Midwifery - 11
  • Petroleum Engineering - 13
  • Public Affairs - 13
  • Nursing-Anesthesia - 14
  • Clinical Child Psychology - 15
  • Curriculum & Instruction - 20
  • Public Finance & Budgeting - 20
  • Social Work - 22
  • Pharmacy - 23
  • Healthcare Management - 26
  • Clinical Psychology - 30
  • Aerospace Engineering - 32
  • History - 32
  • Psychology - 33
  • Fine Arts - 35
  • Chemistry - 39
  • Earth Sciences - 40
  • English - 40
  • Environmental Engineering - 40
  • Mathematics - 40
  • Sociology - 40
  • Civil Engineering - 41
  • Full-Time MBA - 41
  • Political Science - 41
  • Economics - 47
  • Physics - 47
  • Biology - 59
  • Public Health - 50

