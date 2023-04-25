$2 million distributed to community infrastructure projects in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $2 million has been distributed during two rounds of a grant project to community infrastructure projects in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, April 25, that the awardees for the second round of the Building a Stronger Economy economic development grant program have been selected. She said 38 awardees will share nearly $50 million in grants to be used to address infrastructure and economic development needs that have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kelly noted that more than 400 applications were reviewed from the first round with more than 100 new applications during the second round. In total, more than $2 billion has been requested for the program which harbors nearly $50 million. She said this shows both the need for the program and the opportunities that exist within the Sunflower State.

“To continue our record-breaking success in attracting businesses and creating jobs in Kansas, we must invest in infrastructure and economic development,” Kelly said. “That’s exactly what these grants do, and I’m proud that we were able to work together, across party lines, to continue driving our state forward.”

The Governor indicated that the second round of the program - as approved by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Executive Committee - offers matching funds to address chances for economic development and a goal to expand the state’s base of business and residents.

“The State of Kansas is determined to strengthen as many communities as we possibly can,” Senate President Ty Masterson said. “These BASE grants will get more vital community projects back on track while transforming the state’s economy.”

Kelly said the money will support infrastructure investments associated with economic development projects. In addition to funds already awarded, the program has generated $44 million in matching investments by public and private stakeholders for projects.

“The infrastructure projects this round of funding supports will foster prosperity for future generations of Kansans,” House Speaker Dan Hawkins said. “The SPARK Committee focused on projects that set the stage for strategic long-term growth through thoughtful and targeted planning.”

The Governor said county and local governments, economic development organizations, local chambers of commerce and other stakeholders were eligible to apply for this round. Applications not awarded from the first round were also put under consideration. There is a minimum 25% match requirement and applications were made to show how the project was delayed or affected negatively because of the pandemic.

“Communities throughout our state will receive long-lasting benefits as a result of the BASE grant program,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Local leaders proposed specific solutions to address needs in their communities and these focused investments will continue to propel our state’s historic economic growth.”

For a full list of awardees, click HERE.

