1 arrest, marijuana confiscated from 2 cars during Overbrook enforcement

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested while marijuana was confiscated from two cars during an Overbrook Police Department enforcement campaign.

Overbrook Police Chief Eric Carlson announced that on Friday, April 21, with the help of the Carbondale Police Department, it conducted an enforcement patrol between 6 and 10 p.m.

During this time, officials said more than 70 vehicles passed through the area and multiple stops were made. They said results are as follows:

  • 1 arrest for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • 1 citation for driving while suspended
  • 1 citation for allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a vehicle
  • 2 citations for seat belt violations
  • 1 citation for driving with an expired license
  • 1 citation for driving with an expired tag
  • 1 citation for public endangerment
  • 1 citation for driving with a defective headlight

Officials noted the campaign was part of the “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different traffic campaign.

