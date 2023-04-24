Two teens charged following weekend vehicle pursuit

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka teenagers received multiple charges following a weekend car chase.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced Monday that two 16-year-old male subjects are in custody following a vehicle pursuit in northeast Shawnee County early Saturday morning.

The pursuit led to the discovery of a loaded firearm, illegal narcotics, and alcohol.

On April 22, a Shawnee County deputy observed a silver 2006 Chevrolet HHR that could not maintain a single lane of travel and speeding 20 miles per hour over the speed limit on NE 46th Street.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop near NE Edgewood Drive and NE Indian Creek Road. However, the driver refused to stop and initiated a pursuit.

The driver fled north on NE Ashby Lane from Edgewood, leveled the stop sign at NE 54th Street as it continued eastbound, went south on NE Kendall Wood Drive, and then west into a driveway in the 600 block of NE Margo Court.

After exiting the vehicle and attempting to enter the residence, the two occupants eventually complied with the deputy’s commands and were taken into custody.

During the investigation, an open container of alcohol, illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia were located.

The driver, Jordan J. Minger, 16, of Topeka, was given a Notice To Appear (NTA) and is being charged the following:

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Felony flee or attempt to elude

Transporting an open container of liquor

Duty of driver upon damaging unattended vehicle or other property (hit and run accident)

The passenger, Lorenzo V. Wadkins, 16, of Topeka, was found in possession of a loaded firearm and was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of the following:

Criminal use of weapons

Possession of marijuana

Possession of tobacco by a minor

Possession of drug paraphernalia

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.