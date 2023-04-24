Trucker injured late Sunday in Franklin County crash

A truck driver suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday on Interstate 35...
A truck driver suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday on Interstate 35 about five miles north of Ottawa in Franklin County, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday on Interstate 35 in Franklin County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. Sunday on I-35 at Tennessee Road, about 5 miles northeast of Ottawa.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Freightliner semitrailer was northbound on I-35 when for an unknown reason it left the roadway to the right -- or east -- side.

The semi then entered the ditch before striking a power pole and the Tennessee Road overpass.

After striking the overpass, the semi overturned and came to rest on its top.

The semi’s driver, Gordon P. Peterson, 70, of San Angelo, Texas, was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Peterson, who was alone in the semi, was wearing his seat belt.

