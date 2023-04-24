Topeka’s Temple Beth Sholom holds 58th annual Blintze Brunch

The Blintze Brunch has been held every year at Temple Beth Sholom for over half-century.
By Alex Carter
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Blintze Brunch has been held every year at Temple Beth Sholom for over a half-century.

Sunday was the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic that guests were able to come inside the temple and sit together during the event.

“Many people were glad to get back into the temple. Community members that haven’t been in our building for 3 or 4 years,” said Alan Wisman, who volunteered at the brunch and is also a member of the temple’s congregation.

Volunteers began preparing food for the brunch months beforehand.

“Preparations started last year. Back in December we started making things and then throughout the late winter we’re in here cooking often times every other weekend, making blintzes, making kugel,” Wisman said.

The menu for the brunch consisted of some traditional delicacies that are also connected with Jewish culture.

“We served blintzes, which is a crepe, cottage-cheese cinnamon mixture. Kugel is something we’ve added. There’s other deli items like hot dog,” said Wisman said.

Wisman has been a part of the temple’s congregation for over 50 years. He says he enjoys volunteering at the Blintz Brunch because he can share parts of his cultural and religious heritage with people with people from different communities.

“Jewish food is a long traditional popular item and beyond that, coming to the building is the Christian community, the Muslim community. They all come to visit us, and when they have their events, we visit them.”

