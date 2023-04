TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Arab Shrine Temple will host a medical screening clinic.

The goal is to point local patients and families toward resources at Shriners Children’s Hospital. The screening clinic is Saturday April 29, 9am-Noon at the Arab Shrine Temple, 1305 S. Kansas Avenue. For questions, call 785-438-7111.

