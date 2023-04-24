Topeka park hosts annual tulips display

Topeka park hosts annual tulips display
By Alex Carter
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Old Prairie Town at Ward-Meade Historic Site in north Topeka wrapped up its annual tulips display tonight.

It’s flower blooming season in Topeka, but one popular park is taking its celebration of spring to the next level. The illuminating exhibit of tulips and garden decorations gave visitors hope for warmer weather ahead. The month-long event allowed attendees of all ages to welcome spring by appreciating the art of gardening, while learning some Kansas history. The annual event began on April 7, 2023, and finished up tonight.

Ray Schroeder, retired horticulturalist, has spent most of his life sharing his knowledge of plant growth with the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. Even after officially retiring from Ward-Meade Park, Schroeder can’t stay away from his passion of gardening and helping the community.

“A group of us about 10 years ago, brainstormed, and came up with the idea of a light show during tulip time; so that people could come out in the evening and not just see the tulips,” said Schroeder.

According to Schroeder, the historic site and botanical garden only run on committed volunteers help. For Gene Wansing and Mary Cox, helping their community and sharing their knowledge of history is what keeps them returning year after year.

“It’s a very good representation of old Topeka with our old Prairie Town,” said Wansing. “The color in the garden it’s just right off the rainbow. I mean it’s just a gorgeous place.”

“When people leave our gates they just say, ‘Thank you. I came so depressed and I feel so happy,’, and wow does that just make our day,” said Cox. “This is beautiful, inspires you, you glean from this, and you go home feeling just happy.”

The park is funded by the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. According to Schroeder, the ability to go above and beyond with future exhibits decorations, the park is reliant on visitors donations.

“We have something blooming 12 months of the year,” said Schroeder. “Our goal is to get people to come out here multiple times a year, so there’s always something different.”

If you missed your opportunity to attend the viewing of the tulips, volunteers of Ward-Meade Park are gearing up to sell the tulips at Lake Shawnee in the coming days. For more information on future events, visit the Old Prairie Town at Ward-Meade Historic Site website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bipartisan bill that expands and prioritizes affordable...
Governor Kelly signs bill for affordable housing
Riley County police arrested a man and a woman, both 20, on Thursday afternoon following the...
Man, 20, arrested in Sunset Zoo shooting incident in Manhattan
Laird Noller Companies is opening its newest addition, the Laird Noller RV Supercenter.
Laird Noller Companies opens new RV Supercenter in Topeka
American Cornhole League in Topeka
Cornhole pros, NFL players compete in capitol city
CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
CPS returns baby to parents after nearly a month-long dispute over jaundice treatment

Latest News

ACL pro Zach Engelken uses platform to raise awareness for organ donation
Cornhole pro uses second chance at life to spread organ donation awareness
Topeka park hosts annual tulips display
tulips live
Topeka’s Temple Beth Sholom holds 58th annual Blintze Brunch
Topeka’s Temple Beth Sholom holds 58th annual Blintze Brunch
Topeka’s Temple Beth Sholom holds 58th annual Blintze Brunch
Topeka’s Temple Beth Sholom holds 58th annual Blintze Brunch