Topeka-based pet health company set to expand with Plug and Play, GO Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka-based pet health company is set to partner with Plug and Play to develop new tech and expand its product line.

Plug and Play Topeka and GO Topeka announced on Monday, April 24, that Topeka-based Bimini Pet Health will partner with the Animal Health accelerator to find and develop new tech to expand its product line and deliver highly differentiated options to support its clients and its brand. It will join Plug and Play as the fourth corporate partner, alongside founding partners Cargill, Evergy and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

“Bimini is excited to partner with Plug & Play Topeka and continue our long-standing relationship with Go Topeka as we start the next chapter of our journey,” said Dr. Sam Al-Murrani Owner of Bimini “As a growing animal health company our focus is to become an innovation leader while bringing more jobs to Topeka and Shawnee County. We look forward to continuing to serve our city and community over the coming years, together, with our partners.”

The organizations noted that the Animal Health accelerator launched in 2020 and has helped advance 65 startups which have led to 17 pilot projects and proofs of concept as well as two successful partnerships between startups and corporate partners.

“We are excited to announce our new partnership with Bimini Pet Health,” said Lindsay Lebahn, senior program manager for Plug and Play Topeka. “By combining our expertise, we aim to push boundaries and develop cutting-edge solutions that bring value to the Animal Health ecosystem. We look forward to collaborating and driving meaningful progress together.”

Twice a year, GO Topeka said the local team carries out 3-month-long business development programs for chosen startups. The accelerator, as well as resulting projects and partnerships, are meant to facilitate connections that grow the industry.

“It’s exciting to see one of our local entrepreneurs come full circle, from starting up his own business and serving on our local boards to now signing on as a corporate partner of Plug and Play’s Animal Health Vertical here in Topeka,” said Stephanie Moran, GO Topeka’s senior vice president of innovation. “Bimini truly embodies the health of our local startup community, and we look forward to working with this innovator to grow the area’s prominence in the animal-health realm.”

