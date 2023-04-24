Teen hospitalized after attempt to pass car on rural highway ends in collision

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita teen was hospitalized over the weekend after she attempted to pass a car on a rural highway and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 313 on eastbound Highway 400 - about 6 miles east of Leon - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, officials said they found a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Ehsa K. Weital, 18, of Wichita, had been headed west on the highway and attempted to pass another westbound vehicle.

Officials noted that Weital merged into the eastbound lane to pass the other vehicle, however, she collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Camry driven by Lane A. Koehn, 28, of Harrisburg, Ark.

KHP said both vehicles crashed into the north ditch.

Officials said Weital was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Koehn and his passenger, Ana Koehn, 22, of Harrisburg, were both uninjured.

