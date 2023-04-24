A record high 400+ lbs of medications collected during Drug Take Back Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 400 lbs of expired and unused prescription medications were collected on Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day — a record high, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, April 24, on Twitter that the agency received 425 lbs of unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday, April 22. That is considered the largest total the agency has seen to date.

The Office decided to participate in National Drug Take Back Day. A day when residents can dispose of unsafe medications free of charge while preventing abuse, accidental poisoning, or accidental overdose.

All the medications collected were then promptly turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to be properly disposed of.

Saturday’s collection sites set up by the Sheriff’s Office for residents to drop off their prescriptions include the Soldier Township Fire Department and the Mission Township Fire Department.

