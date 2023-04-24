One behind bars after tear gas deployed to end Lawrence standoff

Officials in Lawrence attempt to take a man into custody during a standoff on April 23, 2023.
Officials in Lawrence attempt to take a man into custody during a standoff on April 23, 2023.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 24, 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after tear gas was deployed inside a vehicle ending a nearly hour-long standoff in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday night, April 23, officials arrested Louis G. Galloway, 32, of Lawrence, after a standoff that lasted for about an hour.

Officials said the standoff began in the 100 block of N. Michigan St. after Galloway refused to exit a car he had been a passenger in which had been pulled over. In the past, he has frequently been armed and has caused several significant injuries to officers during arrests.

LPD noted that Galloway had been wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. officers limited the threat to the public and immediately ensured the car could not be driven with armored rescue vehicles and stop sticks under the tires.

Officials said they attempted to de-escalate the situation and talk Galloway out of the car for nearly an hour. After tear gas was deployed in the car, an arrest team moved in and forcibly removed Galloway from the passenger seat. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Galloway was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on two counts of interference with law enforcement and two counts of criminal damage to property as well as his warrants. He remains behind bars.

