Officials hunt for burglar who stole woman’s handicap placard in Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for a burglar who stole a woman’s handicap placard from her car in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, officials were called to Manhattan Town Center with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 61-year-old woman who reported her car had been broken into, her front passenger window damaged and her handicap placard stolen.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the woman about $500 due to the broken window.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

