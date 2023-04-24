Newton woman hospitalized following single-vehicle rollover crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized after a late-night single-vehicle rollover crash in South-Central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 2 and SE 140th Ave. in Kingman Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2012 Ford Edge driven by Melody M. Brawner, 48, of Newton, headed south on the highway, when the car veered across the center line for an unknown reason. It went a short distance before it hit the ditch embankment at SE 140th Ave. which caused it to flip.

KHP noted that the car flipped multiple times. It crashed on its driver’s side facing west.

Officials said Brawner was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

