Newton woman hospitalized following single-vehicle rollover crash

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized after a late-night single-vehicle rollover crash in South-Central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 2 and SE 140th Ave. in Kingman Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2012 Ford Edge driven by Melody M. Brawner, 48, of Newton, headed south on the highway, when the car veered across the center line for an unknown reason. It went a short distance before it hit the ditch embankment at SE 140th Ave. which caused it to flip.

KHP noted that the car flipped multiple times. It crashed on its driver’s side facing west.

Officials said Brawner was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Oskaloosa was killed Saturday after a rollover crash near Topeka, the Kansas Highway...
One person dead after rollover crash in Shawnee County
Topeka Housing Authority
Topeka Housing Authority announces applications for rental assistance
CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
CPS returns baby to parents after nearly a month-long dispute over jaundice treatment
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bipartisan bill that expands and prioritizes affordable...
Governor Kelly signs bill for affordable housing
Laird Noller Companies is opening its newest addition, the Laird Noller RV Supercenter.
Laird Noller Companies opens new RV Supercenter in Topeka

Latest News

A truck driver suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday on Interstate 35...
Trucker injured late Sunday in Franklin County crash
Rain mainly stays out toward central/western KS for the first half of the work week
Seasonal today
ACL pro Zach Engelken uses platform to raise awareness for organ donation
Cornhole pro uses second chance at life to spread organ donation awareness
Topeka park hosts annual tulips display
Topeka park hosts annual tulips display