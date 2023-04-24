Monday forecast: Dry and seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overall temperatures this week will be near or below average for this time of year. Monitoring a couple storm systems that will lead to higher chances for rain southwest of the WIBW viewing area but will continue to be monitored. Highest chance of rain this week for all of northeast KS won’t be until Friday.

Taking Action:

Rain chances exist through the week however the bulk of the rain will remain south of I-70. A storm system coming down from the north late in the week will increase chances for rain especially on Friday.

Very low probability a few areas may have patchy frost this weekend. Depends how cool it will get but expected to remain above freezing.



With this week’s rain staying out to the west and south, a few showers may continue to pass through the WIBW viewing area but widespread rain is not expected until the end of the week. It does continue to lean toward rain without a risk for t-storms so severe weather is unlikely. With most areas dry through Thursday, clouds will be the focus for the week: More clouds means cooler temperatures vs those that have more sun.

Normal High: 69/Normal Low: 47 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 60s (a few spots may reach 70°). Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out south of I-70. Lows in the 40s (a few spots in the low 40s and other spots in the upper 40s). Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Isolated shower can’t be ruled out in the morning otherwise mainly dry. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds S/SE 5-15 mph.

With less clouds at times Wednesday and Thursday, highs will warm back in the 60s for most areas. Some models are indicating some showers late Wednesday into Wednesday night but chances are slim so will keep the official forecast dry for now.

There’s also a chance rain could begin Thursday night but will keep it dry for now and will have the rain beginning Friday from a cold front. This will keep highs in the 50s to near 60° to end the work week.

There remains uncertainty of if any rain lingers into Saturday, will keep it dry for now with highs still cool around 60° behind the front. With a better chance for more sun Sunday and Monday, highs start to warm back to more seasonal highs.

