Lawrence implements new no-visitors policy at city support site

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lawrence have implemented a new no-visitors policy at its unhoused support site as well as new procedures.

City leaders in Lawrence announced on Monday, April 24, that they have started to inform the community at the city-sanctioned support site that a new safety policy will take effect immediately. The new policy has been designed around nationally recognized best practices and consultations with experts and those who have lived there.

Officials said support site leaders have already started to discuss the revision policy - which includes a no-visitors policy - with community members who are currently at the site. This process started in early March when the city started to provide the area with 24-hour staffing and a hygiene trailer. The process continued earlier in April when staff moved the current fencing to better surround the site’s footprint.

City workers said they will post new policies on a board at the site so residents know how to appropriately use services and volunteers can continue to provide donations to help neighbors in need. Mental health support services and other community outreach partners will be able to sign in as approved support visitors.

“Our goal has always been to help our at-risk neighbors experiencing homelessness,” says the City’s Homeless Programs Project Specialist, Cicely Thornton. “As the camp has evolved through time, needs also continue to change. We believe the people we serve should be afforded as much safety and privacy as possible while they work with community partners toward a more sustainable solution.”

Officials noted that Lawrence has experienced significant growth in its unhoused population since the COVID-19 pandemic. The January 2022 point-in-time count showed 232 unhoused community members.

“We estimate that number to be even higher now,” said city spokesperson Laura McCabe. “We’ve always worked to find innovative solutions to help our community in compassionate ways and will continue that path, with the ultimate goal of making homelessness a rare and brief occurrence in our community.”

Officials indicated that residents will be asked to review and sign an expectations and rules agreement.

