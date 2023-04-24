Kansas softball picks up big series win over Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kasey Hamilton’s four shutout innings, and a Olivia Bruno blast powered the Jayhawks to a 3-0 win Monday afternoon.

It got started with a Lyric Moore RBI double in the first and they led 1-0. KU would score again in the fourth off a Aynslee Linduff RBI double and it was a 2-0 lead for Kansas.

Then Washburn Rural grad Olivia Bruno crushed a homerun in the bottom of the sixth that hit the scoreboard to make it a 3-0 game and that’s all the Jayhawks would need.

Kasey Hamilton’s stat line: 4 IP, 3 H, 2 SO - Hamilton moves to 9-7 on the year.

Lizzy Ludwig’s state line: 3 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 SO - Ludwig picked up her fourth save of the season.

Kansas now heads to No. 1 Oklahoma this weekend starting Friday with first pitch at six p.m.

