Kansas softball picks up big series win over Texas Tech

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kasey Hamilton’s four shutout innings, and a Olivia Bruno blast powered the Jayhawks to a 3-0 win Monday afternoon.

It got started with a Lyric Moore RBI double in the first and they led 1-0. KU would score again in the fourth off a Aynslee Linduff RBI double and it was a 2-0 lead for Kansas.

Then Washburn Rural grad Olivia Bruno crushed a homerun in the bottom of the sixth that hit the scoreboard to make it a 3-0 game and that’s all the Jayhawks would need.

Kasey Hamilton’s stat line: 4 IP, 3 H, 2 SO - Hamilton moves to 9-7 on the year.

Lizzy Ludwig’s state line: 3 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 SO - Ludwig picked up her fourth save of the season.

Kansas now heads to No. 1 Oklahoma this weekend starting Friday with first pitch at six p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Oskaloosa was killed Saturday after a rollover crash near Topeka, the Kansas Highway...
One person dead after rollover crash in Shawnee County
Topeka Housing Authority
Topeka Housing Authority announces applications for rental assistance
Gov. Kelly suggests one-time tax rebate instead of passing a single-rate income tax bill on...
Bill vetoed that would have provided single-rate income tax, 0% food sales tax
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson brings the ball down court against Montana State during...
Keyontae Johnson declares for NBA Draft
FILE
Teen hospitalized after attempt to pass car on rural highway ends in collision

Latest News

The stage is almost set at Union Station as Kansas City prepares to host the NFL Draft this...
NFL Draft Week begins in Kansas City
ACL pro Zach Engelken uses platform to raise awareness for organ donation
Cornhole pro uses second chance at life to spread organ donation awareness
ACL pro Zach Engelken uses platform to raise awareness for organ donation
Zach Engelken cornhole organ donor pkg
KU baseball falls to Oklahoma State
KU baseball falls to OK state