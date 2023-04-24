Kansas City parks and recreation employee mauled by two dogs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Over the weekend, a community cleanup turned scary, quickly.

Two dogs were on the loose and attacked multiple people including a city worker.

“It’s a very scary situation to go through. You’re out just trying to help to clean up a park, it’s incredibly alarming,” says Tori Fugate, KC Pet Project Chief Communications officer.

A volunteer with the city-wide cleanup tells us a Parks and Rec employee was mauled by two dogs and is facing serious injuries.

The attack happened on Sunday morning near Gladstone and Brighton. The dogs live just a block away on Saida and Denver.

KC Pet Project is investigating the incident. Fugate tells us multiple people were bitten by this duo of dogs.

She wants to remind pet owners it is illegal to let your dogs roam loosely like this.

“We do not want to see this happen where dogs are attacking people in parks. We don’t want to see that in KC. It is important to keep your dogs contained so that they cannot go out and run the streets,” says Fugate.

The pair of dogs in this case have been seized by animal control and are being taken into KC Pet Project for a mandatory quarantine. The owners could be facing charges.

