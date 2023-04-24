Kansas Book Festival awards grants to rural libraries

The Kansas Book Festival was able to provide over $6,000 to six Kansas libraries this year
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Select library programs across the sunflower state received some much-needed funding.

Grants submitted at last year’s Kansas Book Festival were awarded Monday afternoon at the Kansas State Library.

The Kansas Book Festival was able to provide over $6,000 to six Kansas libraries this year: Madison Public Library, Plains Community Library, Moore Family Library, Moline Public library, Glasco City Library, and the Turon Community Library. They’ve distributed over $100,00 since starting the festival 12 years ago.

Kansas Book Festival Director Tim Bascom says it’s vital to raise and maintain literacy around the state.

“Often these libraries are in very small towns, all the way by the Colorado border or beyond Wichita to the Southwest, and those librarians are opening a gate to the world,” Bascom said. “Help people not be isolated, to stay connected, and to learn, so we feel like it’s a very important thing we’re doing.”

This year’s Kansas Book Festival is September 16 at Washburn University’s Mabee Library.

