K-State students awarded scholarship for raising, training service dogs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Four students at Kansas State University have been awarded scholarships for their efforts to help raise and train service dogs.

Kansas State University says that “lab training” has taken a new meaning for four students in the College of Veterinary Medicine as their work with service puppies was recently recognized with scholarships.

In the fall of 2022, officials said two pairs of veterinary students volunteered to host Kansas Specialty Dog Service, or KSDS, Assistance Dogs, Inc., puppies through the first 18 months of growth and training. This initiative is a collaboration with KSDS to have a “class dog” in the first- and second-year Doctor of Veterinary Medicine cohorts.

In addition to social interaction with the class dog, K-State said students experience the training and care necessary for aid dogs. It said the dogs, Snyder and Ohlde, are from a litter named after Wildcat athletic legends.

Officials noted that those who raise the puppies are first-year veterinary students Jayme Williams, of Farlington, and Madison Lathem, of Wichita, who are responsible for Snyder. While second-year veterinary students Rebekah Arnold, of Wichita, and Kathleen Wardman, of Winfield, are responsible for Ohlde.

“The thing I have loved most about raising Ohlde is seeing his personality take shape over the last several months,” Arnold said. “He is a very bright dog with lots of love to give, and I’m positive he will excel in whatever position he fills for KSDS.”

K-State indicated that each student has been awarded a scholarship to recognize their commitment of energy and time to training the dogs.

“The best part of raising Snyder is the fact that I know he will do so much good for someone one day,” Lathem said. “It’s rewarding to know training Snyder has the potential to allow someone to perform day-to-day activities that I may take for granted.”

Officials said each dog has received training and socialization by both sets of host students with help from their classmates.

