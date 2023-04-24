K-State student among 85th class of national Goldwater Scholars

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One engineering student at Kansas State University is among the 413 in the 85th class of national Goldwater Scholars.

Kansas State University says on Monday, April 24, that Matthew Culbertson, a senior in physics and mechanical engineering at its Manhattan campus, has been named the 84th Goldwater Scholar.

Officials noted that Culbertson received the recognition from the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation. Established by Congress in 1986 to honor Sen. Barry M. Goldwater from Arizona, the scholarship was awarded to 413 students across the nation for the 2023 competition.

K-State indicated that Goldwater Scholars are given up to $7,500 each year for college-related expenses. Culbertson has active undergraduate research projects and means to pursue a career in math, science or engineering - a requirement of the scholarship.

“With K-State’s long history of talented students winning the Goldwater Scholarship, we are so pleased to add Matthew to that group,” said Beth Powers, director of K-State’s Office of Nationally Competitive Scholarships. “He was selected from a pool of over 5,000 students in the STEM disciplines who are planning research-focused careers in their fields.”

Officials said Culbertson is a member of the University Honors Program and is involved in several research projects with Amir Bahadori, associate professor of mechanical and nuclear engineering and Steve Hsu keystone research scholar.

K-State noted that the project Culbertson submitted focused on the creation and programming of a random positioning machine to use with K-State’s TRIGA Mark II nuclear reactor to model the combined effects of radiation and non-Earth gravities on a cell sample without actually sending samples into orbit.

Culbertson said the pathing program he designed for the machine created paths more quickly than the previous system and allowed for the selection of various different relative gravities for the cell sample to experience - including Martian and Lunar gravities.

Culbertson note that he plans to present his research at the National American Nuclear Society annual meeting during the summer. The project is supported by the Collaboration of Excellence in Tumor Microenvironment Studies Award from the Johnson Cancer Research Center as well as a grant from the U.S. Nuclear Regulator Commission.

Officials indicated that Culbertson has also conducted research on radiation shielding systems for spacecraft used in space exploration. He hopes to earn a doctorate in nuclear engineering.

