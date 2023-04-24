Herington man arrested after K-9 helps find meth in vehicle

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Herington man is behind bars after a Morris Co. K-9 helped find methamphetamine in his vehicle over the weekend.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, April 21, it assisted the Herington Police Department in an ongoing narcotics investigation.

During the investigation, officials said K-9 Kimber alerted them to the presence of illegal drugs during a scan of a stopped vehicle. As a result, methamphetamine was found.

Officials said they arrested Anthony Sjodahl, of Herington, for the crime. He was booked into the Morris Co. jail on possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

