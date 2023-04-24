GTP’s 2nd annual golf tournament goes off without a hitch

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership invited multiple local businesses to compete in a golf tournament on Monday to enjoy some friendly competition while networking.

GTP hosted its annual spring golf tournament for members on Monday, April 24, at the Firekeeper Golf Course in Mayetta, about 15 miles north of Topeka. A golf course created and opened to the public back in 2011 by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

This is the second tournament put on by GTP. It includes a buffet lunch for participants, a round of golf called a shotgun-start scramble, and an awards reception for each round of golf.

However, while on the green, this was also an opportunity for business partners to network with other local businesses and boost sales, said CEO and president of GTP, Matt Pivarnik.

“All of the networking opportunities are really undervalued, I think,” said Pivarnik. “When people come, you think that we are getting together just to be social, but I hear from people all the time. They say, ‘I thought I was just going to be social, and I ended up making five, ten, fifteen connections that actually paid off for my big business, my medium-size business, or my small business.’ So, really it is another form of economic development. But today, people are just having a really good time in great weather out here at Firekeeper and Prairie Band and just enjoying one another.”

