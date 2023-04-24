East Topeka street set to close for nearly 2 months

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An East Topeka street is set to close for nearly two months for a maintenance project.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Thursday, April 27, Bettis Asphalt will completely close SE Golden Ave. between SE 21st and SE Doane St.

Crews said the closure is needed for a street maintenance project.

According to officials, the closure will be in place for about 7 weeks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Oskaloosa was killed Saturday after a rollover crash near Topeka, the Kansas Highway...
One person dead after rollover crash in Shawnee County
Topeka Housing Authority
Topeka Housing Authority announces applications for rental assistance
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson brings the ball down court against Montana State during...
Keyontae Johnson declares for NBA Draft
Gov. Kelly suggests one-time tax rebate instead of passing a single-rate income tax bill on...
Bill vetoed that would have provided single-rate income tax, 0% food sales tax
Laird Noller Companies is opening its newest addition, the Laird Noller RV Supercenter.
Laird Noller Companies opens new RV Supercenter in Topeka

Latest News

FILE
K-State students awarded scholarship for raising, training service dogs
Crews will reduce K-13 north of Manhattan to a single lane on April 25 and 26, 2023.
Bridge inspection reduces traffic to single lane on K-13 north of Manhattan
FILE
K-State student among 85th class of national Goldwater Scholars
Officials in Lawrence attempt to take a man into custody during a standoff on April 23, 2023.
One behind bars after tear gas deployed to end Lawrence standoff