East Topeka street set to close for nearly 2 months

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An East Topeka street is set to close for nearly two months for a maintenance project.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Thursday, April 27, Bettis Asphalt will completely close SE Golden Ave. between SE 21st and SE Doane St.

Crews said the closure is needed for a street maintenance project.

According to officials, the closure will be in place for about 7 weeks.

