Crews extinguish three separate weekend grassfires in Riley Co.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished three separate weekend grassfires in Riley Co. and one property owner received a citation.

Riley County Fire District #1 says that over the weekend, crews responded to several out-of-control grass fires. Greener vegetation and recent precipitation did help make it possible for firefighters to quickly extinguish the infernos and prevent damage to buildings - despite blowing winds.

Officials said one UTV was destroyed in a 7-acre burn north of Manhattan while a separate unpermitted burn resulted in a citation for the property owner. Crews also responded to a call for aid from Wabainsee Co. to briefly assist with a fire that spread to corn stubble. This fire was also quickly extinguished.

“The primary reason fires get out of control is that individuals do not have the necessary experience, manpower, or equipment on hand to properly control their fire,” said Fire Chief Russel Stukey.  “RCPD issued one citation to a property owner this weekend for violation of the Riley County Burn Resolution.”

Riley Co. regulations require a valid burn permit and notification to Riley Co. Police before outdoor burning begins. Burning may only be done when weather conditions allow. Permit holders are required to have adequate equipment and manpower to conduct the burn safely.

“If you plan a controlled burn, part of the preparation process is to look at the weather forecast several days out,” said Stukey. “If you do not have a lot of experience with controlled burning, find experienced people to help you plan your burn and ensure that you have adequate resources on hand such as water tanks, pumps, and vehicles to transport the equipment. Once equipped properly, permit holders must call the Burn Line at 785-565-6216 prior to lighting a fire.”

For more information about burn permits or to apply to serve as a volunteer with RCFD#1, click HERE.

