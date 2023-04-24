Crash slows traffic at East Topeka intersection

No serious injuries were reported in a two-car crash late Monday morning in East Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The collision was reported around 11:33 a.m. at S.E. 21st and Adams.

A green Kia Soul and a black Ford Fusion collided at the intersection, police said.

American Medical Response ambulance personnel treated one person at the scene, police said.

That person didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Traffic was allowed to proceed through the area as crews cleared the scene.

However, southbound traffic on S.E. Adams and westbound traffic on S.E. 21st was restricted to a single lane while crews responded to the crash.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

