Cornhole pro uses second chance at life to spread organ donation awareness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Zach Engleken never could have imagined what he was about to go through when he came down with what he thought was just a common cold in 2016.

“I played ball all my life. So I thought, I can’t get sick, I’ll just fight through it, I was healthy,” he said.

The former Washburn pitcher’s ‘common cold’ soon took a turn for the worse.

“Ended up getting pneumonia. And that led to basically some heart, liver, lung and kidney failure. They ended up telling the family that I needed a heart transplant,” he said.

“A simple exam turned into a 5 week ICU visit,” said Zach’s wife, Jennifer Feldkamp Engelken.

The Centralia alum was eventually put on an LVAD. After going through a ten hour surgery to stabilize his condition, he was put in a medically induced coma for seven days.

“Basically they said that it was up to me if I wanted to pull through,” said Zach.

And pull through, he did. But from there, he waited ten months to get a bittersweet phone call. The untimely death of 16-year-old Daytona Stufflebean gave Zach his second chance at life. When Zach and his wife were finally able to meet Daytona’s family, they became incredibly close.

“They lost everything to give us everything,” Jennifer said.

Health-wise, it’s all been going great for Zach ever since. About three years ago, the former star athlete played in a friends’ local cornhole tournament just for fun. It soon became something bigger.

“At the time I had no idea what I was doing. Me and my buddy went, and we were like ‘Well we can’t play like that’. So we ended up getting some boards and some bags and practiced, and I kinda got hooked from there,” Zach said.

And now, Zach is an American Cornhole League Pro. He competed at the cornhole competition held at Stormont Vail Events Center over the weekend.

“He loved it. He absolutely loved it,” said Jennifer, who is so proud of her husband and his love for a new sport. “It gave him a chance to be competitive, which he is completely competitive. Even in the hospital, he got his heart, and he was out of ICU in a day and a half, and nine days later we were back at home.”

If you see him sporting blue, green, and the words ‘Donate Life’ at tournaments or in his videos on social media, it’s because he’s now using his platform to spread awareness for organ donation.

“Instead of just playing bags, I wanted to get the word out,” he said.

“I said ‘Okay, you’re gonna do this. Let’s get it done, and use your platform for what has been given to you,” Jennifer said.

The colors and logo are universally recognized for those who have stories related to organ donation.

“I’ve met lots of people just through this game of cornhole at tournaments, just by wearing a bracelet or a hat or something,” Zach said. “Then they kinda come up to me, and say ‘Hey, my family or my son or my husband had a transplant.”

Zach has a second chance at life, a love for a new sport, and a platform to connect with others and show the world how organ donation changes lives.

“He’s living his best life, and without Daytona, he wouldn’t be doing that,” said Jennifer.

The month of April also happens to be National Donate Life Month.

